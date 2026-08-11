Colts GM Refutes Pierce's Second PRP Treatment

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has refuted a report about wide receiver Alec Pierce receiving a second platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection. On Tuesday (August 11), Ballard clarified that Pierce did not undergo a second PRP treatment following his ankle surgery in March, as previously reported by the Indianapolis Star.

Pierce, who had ankle surgery earlier this year, received one PRP injection after the 2025 season to help avoid surgery. However, the injection did not alleviate his pain, leading to the surgical procedure. The Athletic's James Boyd initially reported a second PRP injection in late June, but this was later corrected, with Boyd noting that the source "misspoke."

Despite the initial report, Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his rehabilitation. Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that Pierce's rehab is progressing well, though no specific timeline for his return has been provided. Steichen emphasized the importance of Pierce returning at full strength, stating, "I don't want him 85%. I don't want him 80%. I need him 100%."

Pierce, who signed a historic four-year, $114 million contract with the Colts, is a key player for the team, especially following the trade of veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts are optimistic about Pierce's recovery, with Ballard previously stating that they do not anticipate any long-term issues from the surgery.