Dolphins Coach Expects Heavy Workload For Achane

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has announced that running back De'Von Achane should prepare for a significant workload this season. During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Monday (August 10), Hafley mentioned that Achane might have games with 40 to 45 touches, a rarity in the modern NFL. The last player to achieve over 40 touches in a game was Derrick Henry in 2021.

Hafley, who is in his first year coaching the Dolphins, emphasized the importance of Achane's role in the team's offense. "I just gave Achane a heads-up this morning and I told him, 'You better be in good shape,'" Hafley said. "I told him there might be some games when I have to pick him up and carry him back to the locker room because he's going to be so tired."

Last season, Achane had a career-high 305 touches, including 238 carries for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns. Despite already being a focal point of the Dolphins' offense, Hafley expects Achane to take on an even larger role in 2026, especially with the departure of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Hafley humorously added that he told Achane not to signal for a break by tapping his helmet. "He looked me right in the eye and said, 'You'll never get that head tap from me,'" Hafley recounted.

Achane's increased workload is expected to boost his fantasy football value significantly. The Dolphins recently signed him to a four-year, $64 million extension, indicating their commitment to making him the centerpiece of their offense.

With a new offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, and quarterback Malik Willis, the Dolphins are likely to rely heavily on their running game. Hafley praised Achane's intelligence and energy, calling him "one of the smarter players" and a "stud."