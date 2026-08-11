Former Marine Robert Gilman Released From Russian Custody

Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman has been released from Russian custody after being detained since 2022. Gilman, who was arrested for allegedly kicking a police officer while intoxicated, had been serving a 10-year sentence. Russian President Vladimir Putin cited humanitarian reasons for Gilman's release, according to a report by PBS NewsHour.

Gilman's health had deteriorated significantly during his imprisonment. He was reportedly in a "dissociative stupor" and suffered from high fever and blood pressure, as noted by WCVB. His family and advocacy groups, including Global Reach, had been actively campaigning for his release due to the severe physical and psychological torture he endured.

The U.S. government had repeatedly raised concerns about Gilman's health with Russian authorities, urging his release on humanitarian grounds. U.S. Senator Edward Markey and other officials had also been vocal about the need for urgent action to bring Gilman back to the United States for medical evaluation, as reported by Reuters.

Gilman is now being transported back to the U.S. for a comprehensive medical assessment. His release comes amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Russia, with several other Americans still detained in Russian prisons. The situation underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play and the importance of diplomatic efforts in securing the release of detained individuals.