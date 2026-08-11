Jets' Stiggers Stretchered Off Practice Field

New York Jets cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers experienced a scare during training camp when he was stretchered off the practice field on Tuesday (August 11). Head coach Aaron Glenn reported that Stiggers passed out on the sideline after completing a play during team drills. The incident halted practice for about ten minutes as trainers attended to the 24-year-old, starting an IV to aid his recovery.

Stiggers was conscious and communicating while being treated, providing some reassurance about his condition. Coach Glenn expressed optimism about Stiggers' health, noting that he is expected to be okay. The Jets' training camp, held at the Atlantic Health Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey, has been closely monitored by fans and media alike.

The practice session was otherwise highlighted by strong performances from the Jets' offense, particularly quarterback Geno Smith, who completed 11 of 11 passes, including four touchdowns during team drills. Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell were among Smith's top targets, showcasing their growing chemistry on the field.

As the Jets continue their preparations for the upcoming season, the team remains focused on maintaining player health and building on their training camp successes. Stiggers' condition will be monitored closely, and he is expected to return to practice once cleared by medical staff.