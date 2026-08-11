Kyler Murray Wins Vikings' QB Competition

The Minnesota Vikings have decided on their starting quarterback for Week One, with Kyler Murray beating out JJ McCarthy for the position. The decision comes two weeks into training camp, as reported by multiple outlets. Murray, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Vikings this offseason after spending seven seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

During training camp, the competition between Murray and McCarthy was closely watched. According to a video by Bruce Matson, Murray spent more time with the first-team offense, despite throwing a few interceptions. McCarthy, 23, showed promise and impressed fans with his performance, but ultimately, Murray's experience gave him the edge.

Fans at the Vikings' training camp also expressed their support for Murray, citing his NFL experience as a key factor. A report from Valley News Live highlighted that even fans wearing McCarthy jerseys believed Murray was the better choice.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport noted that Murray was the Vikings' hand-picked quarterback in free agency and has not disappointed the organization. With the preseason approaching, Murray will have the opportunity to solidify his role as the starting quarterback when the Vikings face the New York Giants on Tuesday (August 15).