Patriots CB Gonzalez Sits Out Joint Practice

By iHeartRadio

August 11, 2026

New England Patriots Mandatory Minicamp
Photo: Jaiden Tripi / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was absent from Tuesday's (August 11) joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts, sparking speculation about the reasons behind his absence. The 24-year-old, who is in the midst of contract extension talks with the Patriots, may have sat out as a precautionary measure.

Gonzalez, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has become a key player for the Patriots' defense. His absence comes amid ongoing negotiations to potentially make him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, as reported by Yahoo Sports. Patriots owner Robert Kraft has confirmed the team is working on a deal that would surpass the current top contract held by the Rams' Trent McDuffie.

Another factor in Gonzalez's absence could be a hard fall he took during Monday's practice while covering Colts receiver Romeo Doubs. According to Athlon Sports, this incident might have influenced the decision to keep him off the field the following day.

Despite the missed practice, Gonzalez remains a central figure in the Patriots' defensive strategy as they prepare for the upcoming season. The team hopes to finalize his contract extension soon, solidifying his role in their future plans.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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