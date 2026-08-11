Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion

By iHeartRadio

August 11, 2026

Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion After 3 Months Without A Winner
Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot has reached an impressive $1 billion, making it one of the largest in the game's history. The jackpot soared to this amount after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night's (August 10) drawing. The cash value of the grand prize stands at $433.1 million, with tickets priced at $2 each.

The winning numbers from Monday's drawing were 6, 37, 54, 55, 64, and the red Powerball 10. Although no one claimed the grand prize, several tickets won significant amounts. Notably, a ticket in Tennessee matched all five white balls and included the Power Play option, winning $2 million. Two other tickets, sold in California and Maryland, won $1 million each by matching all five white balls.

The jackpot, now the eighth-largest in Powerball history, is drawing significant attention from players across the United States and the United Kingdom. Powerball tickets are available in 45 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and, for the first time, the U.K.

If no winner emerges in the next drawing, scheduled for Wednesday (August 12) at 10:59 p.m. ET, the jackpot could grow even larger. According to the Powerball website, the odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292.2 million.

The Powerball game offers players the choice between a lump-sum cash payment or an annuity paid over 29 years. Each ticket sold contributes to public programs and services, benefiting local communities.

For those interested in participating, it's important to remember that each state has its own rules for claiming prizes and whether winners can remain anonymous. Players should check their local regulations to ensure compliance.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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