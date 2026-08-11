Ravens CB Nate Wiggins Carted Off Field During Practice

The Baltimore Ravens are anxiously awaiting news on cornerback Nate Wiggins after he was carted off the practice field today (Tuesday, August 11) with an apparent left leg injury. The incident occurred during a training camp drill when Wiggins tangled with wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane. Despite the alarming scene, head coach Jesse Minter expressed optimism about Wiggins' condition, hoping the injury is not severe.

Wiggins, a 22-year-old standout for the Ravens, played every game last season, amassing 76 tackles and three interceptions. His performance has made him a key player in Baltimore's defense. The Ravens are hopeful that Wiggins will recover quickly and return to the field soon.

According to a report from BaltimoreRavens.com, Wiggins had previously returned to practice after missing four sessions due to a right shoulder injury sustained in a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His shoulder was braced during practice, indicating ongoing recovery.

The Ravens' training camp has seen its share of challenges, with multiple players dealing with injuries. Yahoo Sports reported that Wiggins had also suffered an arm injury in a previous game, adding to the team's injury woes.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, they are hopeful that Wiggins' latest injury will not keep him sidelined for long. The Ravens continue to focus on building a strong roster with the talent and coaching needed to compete at a high level.