Red Sox To Activate Rutschman From IL

The Boston Red Sox are set to activate catcher Adley Rutschman from the injured list for his debut with the team on Tuesday night (August 11) in Toronto. Rutschman, a 28-year-old three-time All-Star, was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade deadline deal but has been sidelined with wrist inflammation since July 17.

According to Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy, Rutschman will be active and expected to play against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Tracy mentioned after Monday's loss that Rutschman traveled with the team and participated in a workout.

Before joining the Red Sox, Rutschman completed a brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester, where he went 1-for-5 with a double and two walks in two games. Prior to his injury, Rutschman was hitting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs in 67 games for Baltimore.

The trade that brought Rutschman to Boston also included catcher Jake Rogers and involved four prospects and catcher Carlos Narvaez going to the Orioles. The Red Sox will need to make a roster move to accommodate Rutschman's activation.

The team hopes Rutschman's return will help turn around their recent struggles, having lost three consecutive games.