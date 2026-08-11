Saints' Jordan Suffers Hamstring Injury

The New Orleans Saints' veteran defensive end, Cam Jordan, has sustained a hamstring injury that could delay the start of his 16th NFL season. The injury occurred during a training camp practice last Thursday (August 6), as confirmed by head coach Kellen Moore on Sunday (August 9). Jordan, who has been a cornerstone of the Saints' defense, is now undergoing further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

Jordan, who recently signed a one-year, incentive-based contract with the Saints, has hinted that 2026 could be his final season. This injury comes at a crucial time as the Saints prepare for their regular season opener against the Detroit Lions on September 13. Despite his long career, Jordan has missed only two games due to injury or illness over 15 seasons, making this setback particularly significant.

In 2025, Jordan recorded 10.5 sacks, marking his seventh season with double-digit sacks. He holds the franchise record for sacks and is ranked 22nd in NFL history with 132 career sacks. The Saints are hopeful that Jordan will recover in time to contribute to what might be his farewell season in the league.

As the Saints await further evaluation of Jordan's condition, they are also dealing with other injuries on the team. Guard Dillon Radunz suffered a torn ACL during practice, likely sidelining him for the season. The Saints' coaching staff will need to adjust their plans as they navigate these challenges in the lead-up to the regular season.