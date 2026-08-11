Seahawks Safety Passes Physical, Cleared To Practice

Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori has successfully passed his physical, allowing him to be activated from the physically unable to perform list. This marks a significant step in his recovery from offseason ankle surgery. The 22-year-old underwent surgery after sustaining an injury during practice days before Super Bowl LX, where he played a crucial role in helping Seattle secure victory over the New England Patriots.

Emmanwori, a 2025 second-round draft pick from South Carolina, made a significant impact during his rookie season. Despite missing the first four games due to an ankle injury, he recorded 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 passes defended, and one interception. His performance earned him a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team and a second-place finish in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald emphasized the importance of the surgery for Emmanwori's long-term health. "It's really the best thing for him, for now and the foreseeable future, for the rest of his career," Macdonald said. The surgery was intended to provide Emmanwori with a better long-term outlook for his ankle.

According to Seahawks.com, Emmanwori had been dealing with ankle issues since the Super Bowl but managed to participate in the offseason program. However, as training camp approached, continued soreness led to the decision for surgery.

ESPN reports that Emmanwori is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, where the Seahawks will face the Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch on September 9.

During Emmanwori's absence, the Seahawks have been focusing on their nickel position, with Noah Igbinoghene and others taking first-team reps. Emmanwori's return to practice is a positive sign for Seattle's defense as they prepare for the upcoming season.