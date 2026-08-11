Two Custodians Found Shot Dead In Elementary School

Two custodians were found shot dead inside Mark Twain Elementary School in Chicago’s Garfield Ridge neighborhood on Monday afternoon (August 10), according to police and union officials. Authorities said a 48-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were discovered with single gunshot wounds to the head inside the school just after 3:30 p.m. No students were in the building at the time of the incident.

Chicago Police recovered a firearm at the scene and pronounced both individuals dead at Christ Hospital. According to the police report, cited by The Chicago Sun Times, the older custodian was identified as the shooter, reportedly upset over his upcoming relocation from the school. Police indicated that he allegedly shot the woman before taking his own life in an office room.

The union representing the custodians, SEIU Local 73, confirmed both individuals were employees at the school. The union expressed condolences in a statement: "Two families have lost a loved one and our prayers are with their families, and the staff, students, and families at Mark Twain Elementary School."

Principal Matthew Moline notified families in a letter, noting that shots were fired inside the building and that the school immediately contacted Chicago Police and the Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security. "We know that this news will be deeply concerning to our families and staff," Moline wrote.

Parents expressed concern about school safety with the first day of classes scheduled for Monday, August 24. "How would you feel as a parent? Would you feel your kids are safe? No. Not at all," parent Felicia Puga told WLS.

Chicago Police detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.