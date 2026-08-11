Violent Crime Falling In Major U.S. Cities

Violent crime rates are on the decline in major cities across the United States, with new data showing significant decreases in various crime categories. According to a report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) released on Sunday (August 9), homicides have fallen by 17.2%, robberies by 16.6%, aggravated assaults by 5.7%, and rapes by 6.2% compared to the same period last year. The report covers data from 66 U.S. law enforcement agencies and is preliminary, not final FBI statistics.

This downward trend in violent crime began in the latter half of 2022, following a spike during the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests. The Council on Criminal Justice noted similar declines, citing changes in criminal justice operations, technological advances, and societal shifts as possible factors.

The use of new technologies, such as facial recognition and license plate readers, has been documented as part of efforts to reduce crime. However, these technologies have faced pushback over privacy concerns. Democratic lawmakers have raised questions about the development and usage of these technologies, particularly regarding data collection and privacy.

Despite the positive trends, some cities have seen larger percentage drops due to initially low crime rates, which can make the declines appear more pronounced. The MCCA emphasizes that these numbers are preliminary and subject to change as more data becomes available.