At Least 3 Dead In Midwest Storms

At least three people have died following severe storms that swept through the Midwest on Tuesday (August 11). The storms caused widespread damage, power outages, and dangerous conditions across several states, including Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois.

In Indiana, two people lost their lives. A four-year-old boy was tragically killed when a tree fell on his home in Jennings County, and another individual died in a house explosion in Portage, believed to be related to the storms. In Ohio, a resident of Roseville died during a health emergency when first responders couldn't reach them due to flooded roads, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The storms also struck Grafton, Ohio, where 16 people at a prison were injured by lightning and taken to local hospitals. The National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes touched down near Chicago, causing significant damage. Severe weather left over 1 million people without power across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Columbus, Ohio Mayor Andrew Ginther described the situation as "disaster-like conditions," warning that power outages could last for days. Flights were temporarily halted at Chicago's major airports due to the storms. NBC News reported that utility crews are working to restore electricity, with more than 2,000 workers involved in the effort.

As the Midwest continues to grapple with the aftermath, forecasters warn that the severe weather threat is not over, with more storms expected in the coming days.