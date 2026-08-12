Bears HC Johnson Wants Highest-Scoring Offense Ever

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has set ambitious goals for the upcoming NFL season. In an interview with The Athletic, Johnson expressed his desire for the Bears to not only win the Super Bowl but to also become the highest-scoring offense in NFL history. He aims to surpass the 37.9 points per game record set by the 2013 Denver Broncos.

Johnson, entering his second year as head coach, is also focused on achieving shutouts and blowouts. He even mentioned the possibility of an undefeated season, referencing the NFL record of a 21-game winning streak. "The moon is the Super Bowl, but we're shooting beyond that, for the stars," Johnson said, emphasizing his high expectations for the team.

The Bears are coming off an 11-6 season, where they won the NFC North title. Despite losing key players like wide receiver D.J. Moore and center Drew Dalman, the team remains optimistic. Quarterback Caleb Williams and young wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are expected to lead the charge on offense. The Bears finished sixth in total offense last season, and Johnson believes they can improve even further.

Bleacher Report highlights Johnson's confidence in his players, particularly Williams, who is poised to unlock his full potential. Johnson's bold vision has generated excitement in Chicago, with fans eager to see if the Bears can achieve these lofty goals.