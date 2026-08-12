Buccaneers' Egbuka Hurt During Practice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closely monitoring the health of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka after he sustained an apparent leg injury during practice on Tuesday (August 11). Egbuka, a second-year player, left the field early after limping to the sidelines and consulting with trainers.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the injury is believed to be a hamstring issue and "does not seem serious." This news comes as a relief to the Buccaneers, who are preparing for the upcoming season. Egbuka has been a standout in training camp, showcasing his skills and solidifying his role in the team's offense.

During the same practice, Egbuka caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield, demonstrating his effectiveness in the offense. His performance has been a bright spot for the Buccaneers as they continue their preseason preparations.

The team is hopeful for a swift recovery for Egbuka as they look forward to their next preseason game. Meanwhile, other players like Jalen McMillan and Antoine Winfield Jr. have also been making significant contributions during training camp, as reported by the Buccaneers' official website.