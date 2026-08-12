First International Pathway Player Retires From NFL

Efe Obada, the first player to make a 53-man roster through the NFL's International Player Pathway, has announced his retirement after seven seasons. The British-Nigerian defensive end played for the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and Washington Commanders, recording 15 sacks in 80 games.

Obada's journey to the NFL is remarkable. Born in Nigeria, he was trafficked to the UK at age 10 and grew up in foster care in London. He began playing American football in his early 20s and quickly rose through the ranks. After joining the London Warriors, he signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, despite not playing college football. He later joined the Panthers through the International Player Pathway and made history in 2018 by becoming the first player from the program to make a 53-man roster. His debut against the Cincinnati Bengals earned him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Reflecting on his career, Obada told ESPN that he has "no regrets" and is ready to focus on new ventures, including the launch of the Efe Obada Foundation. The foundation aims to support young people who have experienced the care system, inspired by Obada's own upbringing.

Obada's retirement marks the end of a significant chapter in his life, but he remains optimistic about the future. "I think that my best days and my best years are still ahead of me," he said. His foundation, supported by the NFL Foundation UK, will partner with BIGKID Foundation to offer sports and support in areas such as mental health and education.

Obada's success has helped change perceptions of what British players can achieve in the NFL. London has become central to the league's international expansion, with the NFL staging three regular-season games there this season.