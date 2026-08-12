Georgia High School Shooting Suspect Arrested

A shooting at Warner Robins High School in Middle Georgia on Wednesday (August 12) afternoon left one student injured and led to the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. during a verbal altercation in a school bathroom, which escalated into a physical confrontation. The suspect allegedly shot the ninth-grade victim in the leg before fleeing the scene. Authorities apprehended the suspect about half a mile away in the Huntington Hills neighborhood.

The injured student received immediate assistance from a school resource deputy who applied tourniquets until emergency medical services arrived. The victim was then transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Initial reports suggested two students were injured, but it was later confirmed that only one student was shot.

In response to the incident, Warner Robins High School was placed under a Code Red, securing students and staff in their classrooms. The school district coordinated a phased dismissal to ensure safety, with buses departing first, followed by car riders, and then student drivers and walkers. Roads surrounding the school, including Demon Valley Road and S. Davis Drive, were temporarily closed as the situation unfolded.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, assisted by the City of Warner Robins and the Georgia State Patrol, continues to investigate the incident. A press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. to provide further updates. In the meantime, Warner Robins High School will remain closed for the rest of the week, with crisis counselors available for students and staff. Classes are set to resume on Monday, with additional support staff on hand.

For more details on the developing situation, visit WGXA.