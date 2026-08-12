Louisville Hoops Lands UNC Transfer

Louisville men's basketball team has added a significant player to its roster with the commitment of former North Carolina guard Seth Trimble. On Tuesday (August 11), Trimble announced his decision to join the Cardinals, taking advantage of a recent court ruling that grants Class of 2022 student-athletes a fifth year of college eligibility. This decision comes after Trimble averaged 14 points and three assists per game for the Tar Heels last season.

Trimble's move to Louisville follows a stint with the Washington Wizards' NBA Summer League team, where he scored nearly 11 points per game. However, he did not sign an NBA contract, keeping his college eligibility intact. The Colorado district court ruling, which has opened the door for Trimble's return, is under scrutiny by the NCAA. The organization has expressed its opposition and is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit to uphold the injunction.

During his time at North Carolina, Trimble scored 971 points over 126 games, becoming a key player for the Tar Heels. He was recognized as an All-ACC Honorable Mention and UNC's Defensive Player of the Year. Trimble's career highlights include a career-high 30-point game against Louisville and a game-winning three-pointer against Duke.

Joining Louisville, Trimble will be part of a highly anticipated lineup, including ESPN's No. 2 overall transfer Flory Bidunga and other top transfers. The Cardinals are ranked 12th in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, positioning them as a strong contender in the ACC.