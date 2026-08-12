Millions Face Maternity Care Access Challenges in the U.S.

Millions of Americans are struggling to access maternity care, as revealed in a new report by the March of Dimes. According to the report, over 34% of U.S. counties are classified as "maternity care deserts," where women must travel three times farther for labor and delivery services compared to areas with full access. This lack of access can lead to unplanned deliveries outside of hospitals and increased pregnancy complications.

Since January 2024, at least 96 labor and delivery units have closed across 35 states, with many closures occurring in areas where they were the only local birthing facility. These closures have increased travel times for maternity care by an average of 25 minutes, with some areas experiencing delays of up to 77 minutes.

The report highlights the impact of policy decisions on maternity care access. Cindy Rahman, President and CEO of March of Dimes, emphasized the need for a system that ensures healthier beginnings and better outcomes for future generations. Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer of March of Dimes, noted that the health of mothers and babies depends on strong support systems, which are currently failing.

The report also points out the disparities faced by women of color, who experience higher rates of maternal mortality. Midwives, like Nadia Gramby in Alabama, play a crucial role in expanding access to maternity care, especially in underserved areas. Gramby travels hundreds of miles to provide care to families in maternity care deserts, offering personalized support throughout pregnancy and postpartum.

The March of Dimes advocates for policy changes to improve access to maternity care, including expanding insurance coverage and supporting federal and state legislation. The organization is also working on initiatives like the Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act and doula workforce development to address social determinants affecting maternal health.

For more details on the report and to explore county-level data, visit the March of Dimes website at marchofdimes.org/mcdr.