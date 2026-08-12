Panthers' Brooks To Play Against Bills

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks is set to make his return to the field this Saturday (August 15) against the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Brooks, who missed the Hall of Fame Game, will participate in the upcoming preseason matchup. Brooks is coming off his second ACL tear, which cut his rookie season short and sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

Brooks, a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has been working diligently to recover from his injuries. His teammate, Chuba Hubbard, praised Brooks' work ethic, saying, "JB is one of the hardest workers I've seen." Brooks has been focused on his recovery, motivated by his faith and a strong belief in his ability to return to peak form. He shared, "I know that God has a plan for me and I know that he makes no mistakes."

Despite his setbacks, Brooks has remained an integral part of the team, attending practices and meetings to stay connected. His perseverance has impressed Canales, who noted that Brooks "looks like the guy that I remember" from his college days at Texas. Brooks' return is eagerly anticipated, as he aims to contribute significantly to the Panthers' backfield, especially with Rico Dowdle having moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brooks' journey back to the field has been challenging, but his resilience and determination have positioned him as a potential key player for the Panthers this season. With the support of his teammates and coaches, Brooks is ready to showcase his skills and help the team achieve their goals.