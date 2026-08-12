Potential ND Starting Guard To Undergo Surgery

Notre Dame's football team will begin the season without one of its promising offensive players. Matty Augustine, a sophomore guard, will undergo surgery to repair a broken foot sustained during preseason camp. Augustine, who stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 315 pounds, was in a close competition for the starting right guard position for the season opener against Wisconsin.

Augustine's injury is a setback for Notre Dame's offensive line, which was expected to be deep and talented this year. According to 247Sports, Augustine has been training at multiple positions since the spring and was considered a key backup at both right tackle and right guard. Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph praised Augustine's ability to handle multiple roles, calling it a rare skill.

Despite the injury, Augustine is expected to return this season. His presence on the team is crucial, as Notre Dame has a history of starters missing games due to injuries. Augustine's versatility and potential as a strong run blocker make him an important asset for the Fighting Irish.

In addition to Augustine, freshman cornerback Chaz Smith will also undergo surgery for a fractured wrist. Smith's recovery is anticipated to allow him to return later in the season. Yahoo Sports reports that both players are expected to make a full recovery and contribute to the team's success this year.