Queen's Brian May Blasts AI: 'We're Losing Control'

Brian May is making it very clear where he stands with AI in music.

The legendary Queen guitarist recently took aim at AI after sharing what he said was the result of asking Meta AI to recreate the cover of the iconic rock band’s 1980 album, The Game.

The image May shared on Instagram was noticeably different from the original album artwork — and featured people who did not appear to be the members of Queen.

“Good job, eh? So this is the kind of intelligence that will soon be ruling the world??!” the rocker captioned the image. “Well, great. Maybe this is the time to realise WE ACTUALLY DON’T NEED AI!!! I believe the price we are about to pay for this ‘inevitable’ development is way too high."

The musician also urged the United Kingdom to reconsider plans to build more data centers, arguing they could have a devastating impact on the environment.

“We must not allow these hideous Data Centres to be built,” he wrote. “They will destroy our beautiful country, like they are already destroying beautiful America.”