Rams' Nacua Dealing With Minor Groin Issue

By iHeartRadio

August 12, 2026

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua left Tuesday's (August 11) joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys early due to minor groin soreness. The Rams' head coach, Sean McVay, mentioned that Nacua was unable to finish practice but did not provide further details at the time. However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport later confirmed that the injury is not severe and the team is being cautious.

Nacua, a key player for the Rams, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He had an outstanding 2025 season, leading the NFL with 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns. His performance has made him a focal point of the Rams' offense, and he is eagerly awaiting a contract extension.

The Rams have been cautious with several players during training camp. New acquisition Myles Garrett, who has been dealing with knee swelling, was also held out of practice. McVay emphasized the importance of keeping players healthy for the regular season, stating that the focus is on winning Week 1, not a joint practice.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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