Surging Rays, Padres, Tigers Headline MLB Action

By iHeartRadio

August 12, 2026

Tampa Bay Rays v Athletics
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Three Major League Baseball teams are making headlines today as they continue their impressive runs. The Tampa Bay Rays, leading the American League East, have won eight consecutive games and are set to face the Athletics in Sacramento this afternoon. The Rays recently matched a team record by hitting six home runs in a single game, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are looking for their fifth straight win as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at home. The Padres recently defeated the Brewers 11-2, marking a significant victory over a first-place team. This win has placed them in a three-way tie for the final two National League Wild Card spots.

In Detroit, the Tigers aim to stay in the American League playoff race by securing a fourth consecutive victory against the Cleveland Guardians tonight. The Tigers are currently just one game behind in the Wild Card standings, making this matchup crucial for their postseason hopes.

Elsewhere, the Seattle Mariners will attempt to end a five-game losing streak against the New York Yankees, while the Boston Red Sox, who are on a four-game skid, face off against the Toronto Blue Jays.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices