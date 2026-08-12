Dwayne Johnson, known for his wrestling and acting careers, recently revealed that his musical journey began with a special gift from country music legend Willie Nelson. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Johnson shared that Nelson gifted him a rare guitar for his birthday, sparking his passion for music.

Johnson, who released the song "Your Dad" on the Moana: Voices Across the Ocean album, expressed his deep admiration for musicians like Sam Cooke, Elvis, George Jones, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Paycheck. However, it was Nelson's influence that left a significant mark on him.

Johnson said, "Willie Nelson, who, as a matter of fact, gave me my first guitar," referring to the historic Martin guitar, of which only 100 were made.

This gift marked the beginning of Johnson's musical exploration. Despite joking about his singing abilities, Johnson is keen on further pursuing music, particularly in the old-school soul genre with a touch of country. He even expressed interest in creating a duets album, highlighting his respect for Nashville's music scene.

Growing up in a Polynesian household, Johnson was surrounded by music and dance, which shaped his appreciation for diverse musical styles. His wife, Lauren Hashian, noted that music has always been a part of his life, describing him as "very musical."

Johnson's journey from WWE superstar to Hollywood actor, and now a budding musician, showcases his versatility and passion for the arts. As he continues to explore his musical talents, fans can look forward to seeing how this new chapter unfolds.