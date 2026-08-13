Buffaloes Put Clamps On Practice Coverage

Colorado football fans won't be getting any news from the team's practices this season. The Buffaloes, under head coach Deion Sanders, have implemented strict rules for their open workouts. While media and fans are allowed to watch, they are prohibited from reporting on what they see. According to The Athletic, attendees must surrender their phones to prevent pictures and social media posts, and violators risk losing their credentials.

In an email to media, the university stated, "Nothing observed at practice may be reported, published, posted, broadcast or otherwise shared in any form, on any platform, at any time." Reporters are also instructed not to disclose individual player performances, tactical information, or any other details from the practice. Violations could lead to removal from the facility and revocation of credentials.

While some may view these restrictions as excessive, Fox News noted that such measures are not uncommon in college football. Many programs limit media access to avoid giving away strategic information. Sanders' decision to open practices to fans and media, even with restrictions, is seen as a positive move by some.

Sanders has also imposed strict rules on his players, including a ban on phones and watches during team meetings, as reported by Yahoo Sports. This is part of his effort to foster team bonding and discipline among the players, especially with 43 new transfers joining the team.

The Buffaloes, who finished the 2025 season with a 3-9 record, are looking to improve in the upcoming season. They will kick off their 2026 campaign on September 3 against Georgia Tech.