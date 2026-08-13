Dodgers' Freeman Day-To-Day After Scary Fall

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is day-to-day after a frightening fall during a game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday (August 12). While chasing a foul ball, Freeman tumbled down the steps of the Royals' dugout, landing hard on the concrete floor. Fortunately, he avoided serious injury, with "total body soreness" being the main issue.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed relief, saying, "We dodged a bullet" as Freeman did not require X-rays. Freeman's right side absorbed most of the impact, sparing his head from hitting the ground. Despite the fall, Freeman remained in the game to finish the eighth inning before being replaced by Tommy Edman in the bottom half.

Freeman, who turns 37 next month, shared his experience, stating, "I didn't hit my head, so that was the key part there." He added that his kneecaps, shoulder, hand, and wrist were sore but emphasized he was in good spirits. Freeman is hopeful to return to the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, although he was already scheduled for a rest day on Friday.

The Dodgers will host the Brewers for a four-game series at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium, a rematch of last year's National League Championship Series. Freeman's fall was reminiscent of a similar incident in Arizona a decade ago when he played for the Atlanta Braves, where he also avoided serious injury.

Freeman's fall has raised concerns, but both he and the team remain optimistic about his quick recovery. As the Dodgers continue their stretch of 13 games in as many days, all eyes will be on whether Freeman will be fit to play against the Brewers.