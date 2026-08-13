Eagles' Johnson, Ojomo Brawl At Training Camp

Tensions ran high at the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp on Thursday (August 13) as a brawl broke out between offensive tackle Fred Johnson and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. The altercation occurred during a team drill, marking the eleventh day of camp, and highlighted the players' eagerness to face opponents in different-colored helmets.

The incident began when Johnson, competing to be the Eagles' swing tackle, blocked Ojomo and appeared to strike him in the throat area. This led to Ojomo retaliating with a punch. The situation escalated when Johnson drove Ojomo into the ground on the subsequent play, causing Ojomo to throw more punches and eventually dive at Johnson's legs, risking serious injury. The brawl was quickly broken up, and both players were seen being spoken to by Eagles GM Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni.

According to Yahoo Sports, neither player was available for media comment, but running back Tank Bigsby downplayed the incident, calling it "just brothers saying I love you in a different way."

Heavy.com reported that Ojomo is coming off a career season, while Johnson played a crucial role on the offensive line last year. Both players are secure in their roles, and the altercation is seen as a typical training camp occurrence.

The Eagles are set to face the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason opener on Saturday (August 15).