Hegseth Refutes USS Lincoln Reports

By iHeartRadio

August 13, 2026

U.S. Conducts Blockade Operations Near Strait Of Hormuz
Photo: Handout / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is disputing reports of a mental health crisis on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The aircraft carrier, with 5,000 sailors and marines, has been deployed for 264 days due to the war with Iran, setting a modern record. Hegseth claims the reports are "completely misrepresented," asserting that his department provides all necessary support to the crew.

Reports from the Guardian indicate that families and lawmakers are concerned about the mental health of those aboard. Multiple sources, including Stars and Stripes and Navy Times, report attempts by sailors to jump overboard due to stress.

The USS Abraham Lincoln left San Diego in November for a Pacific deployment but was redirected to the Middle East. Its deployment was extended multiple times, with the USS George Washington set to replace it soon. Lawmakers like Mike Levin and Jason Crow have highlighted poor conditions on the ship, including rationed food and broken amenities.

Despite Hegseth's dismissal of the reports as "fake news," concerns remain. The Navy has stated that they prioritize the well-being of service members, providing mental health support onboard. However, the ongoing situation has prompted calls for an investigation into the conditions on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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