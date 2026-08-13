Judge Rules Rams' Arbitration Process Unenforceable

A Los Angeles judge ruled Wednesday (August 12) that the Los Angeles Rams' arbitration process is unenforceable, marking a significant blow to the NFL's preferred method of resolving legal disputes. The Rams attempted to move a wrongful termination lawsuit into arbitration overseen by league officials, but the court found the process unfairly favored the team.

This decision aligns with recent rulings in cases involving former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, whose disputes were also moved from arbitration to open court. According to Steptoe & Johnson, the courts have been critical of the NFL's arbitration clauses, which often grant the league commissioner full control over proceedings.

In previous cases, the courts have emphasized the need for arbitration processes to be fair and impartial, a standard the NFL's current system has struggled to meet. The ruling against the Rams could have wider implications for how professional sports leagues handle arbitration, potentially leading to more disputes being settled in open court.