Kyle Busch To Be Honored At Bristol

When the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19, fans will witness a special tribute to the late Kyle Busch. Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 car featuring the iconic M&M's paint scheme, a design closely associated with Busch during his successful career. This tribute comes as a heartfelt gesture following Busch's passing in May at the age of 41 due to complications from pneumonia.

Samantha Busch, Kyle's wife, shared that the Bristol track held a special place in his heart, as it was a venue where he achieved significant success, including seven victories. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to honor him at a place he loved, surrounded by NASCAR fans and family. "Going back without him will be heartbreaking," she said, emphasizing the emotional weight of the event.

The tribute car will not only sport the familiar yellow M&M's colors but will also feature hundreds of photos from Busch's racing career, capturing memorable moments and victories, including his signature post-race bow. As reported by Speedway Digest, this event offers fans a chance to celebrate Busch's legacy at a track that was instrumental in his career.

In addition to the Bristol tribute, Jayski.com reports that Richard Childress Racing will feature another Busch-themed paint scheme at Richmond Raceway, driven by Austin Hill. This design will include an image of Busch performing his trademark bow, further commemorating his impact on the sport.

Kyle Busch's career was marked by numerous achievements, including two NASCAR Cup Series championships. His partnership with M&M's became one of the most recognizable in NASCAR history, contributing to dozens of victories and making the Mars-backed Toyota a staple in the sport.