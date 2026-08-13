M&M's, Skittles, And Starburst Release Candy Without Artificial Dyes

M&M's, Skittles, and Starburst are now available in versions without artificial food dyes, marking a significant shift in the candy industry as Mars Wrigley responds to consumer demand and regulatory changes. Starting Thursday (August 13), the new naturally colored candies can be purchased on Amazon, with wider national distribution to follow in 2026. Mars, the company behind these candies, has developed new color formulas using ingredients like beet juice for red, turmeric for yellow, a mix of turmeric, beet juice, and spirulina for green, and beta-carotene and carotenals for orange.

The switch comes as artificial food dyes face growing scrutiny in the United States, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcing plans in April 2025 to phase out petroleum-based dyes from the nation’s food supply. Mars faced challenges in producing consistent natural colors at scale, especially for blue and purple shades, as explained by Claire Hewitt, senior director of ingredient transformation at Mars. The company spent more than a decade researching and testing new formulas, speaking with over 13,000 consumers about the changes. Hewitt noted that "the good news is they're really open to the tone, hue changing slightly. What they're absolutely not open to is the taste changing."

Other major food companies like Kraft Heinz, General Mills, and Hershey have also pledged to eliminate artificial food dyes from some or all of their U.S. products, reflecting a broader industry trend. Mars Wrigley will extend naturally colored options across its treats, including Extra Gum, by 2026.

The transition to natural dyes involves using plant-based ingredients, such as spirulina extract for blue, though some consumers have noted that these colors may be less vibrant than synthetic alternatives, according to product reviews on Amazon. Despite these challenges, Mars leadership says the change is part of a "consumer-focused and science-led" approach to meet both safety standards and public expectations.

This move positions Mars as an early leader in providing popular candies without artificial food dyes, with other major brands expected to follow suit as new FDA-approved natural color additives become more widely used. The company plans to continue refining its formulas and expanding its dye-free lineup throughout the coming year.