Saints Rookie Downed By Hamstring Injury

The New Orleans Saints are concerned about the health of rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who left a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars early due to a hamstring injury. Tyson, the eighth overall pick in this year's draft, has been a standout in training camp.

Head Coach Kellen Moore stated that more information about Tyson's condition will be available tomorrow. In the meantime, Spencer Rattler will start as quarterback in the Saints' preseason opener against the Jaguars on Saturday, while starter Tyler Shough will sit out.

The Saints are focusing on evaluating their roster during this preseason game, with many starters expected to rest. This gives an opportunity for players like Rattler and veteran Zach Wilson to compete for the backup quarterback position. The Saints' young receiving corps, including Tyson, Chris Olave, and Devaughn Vele, will also be closely watched.

The preseason game against the Jaguars is set for Saturday (August 15) at 3 p.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome.