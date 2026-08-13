Three Death Row Inmates Set For Execution Thursday

Three states are set to carry out executions on Thursday (August 13), marking the first time in 16 years that three inmates will be put to death on the same day. In Alabama, Jeremy Williams is scheduled for execution for the 2021 rape and murder of a five-year-old girl, Kamarie Holland. Williams, who has not appealed his death sentence, was convicted of multiple charges, including murder and sexual abuse of a child. The girl's mother is serving a 20-year sentence for her involvement in the crime.

In Oklahoma, Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez will be executed for the 2003 murder of his common-law wife, Olimpia Fisher. Cuesta-Rodriguez, who did not seek clemency, expressed regret for his actions. According to USA Today, Fisher's daughters remember her as a loving mother and grandmother.

Tennessee plans to execute Anthony Hines for the 1985 murder of Catherine Jean Jenkins, a hotel maid and mother of four. Despite maintaining his innocence, Hines' appeals have been unsuccessful. His execution follows a recent botched attempt in Tennessee, raising concerns about the process. Governor Bill Lee has stated he will not intervene.

These executions occur amid a rise in capital punishment across the U.S. According to BBC, executions increased significantly in 2025, with Florida being a major contributor. The trend reflects ongoing debates about the death penalty, with some states pushing for more executions while public support declines.