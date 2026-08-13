WNBA Task Force Discusses Trans Athletes

A task force within the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA), consisting of team presidents and general managers, recently convened to discuss the participation of transgender athletes in the league. Despite the meeting, the task force did not implement any new eligibility rules. The WNBA, in a statement to ESPN, emphasized that there are no immediate eligibility concerns affecting the league.

The issue has gained significant attention, particularly following remarks made by Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who advocated for restrictions on transgender participation in women's sports. Her comments have sparked demonstrations outside Indiana Fever games, with supporters and opponents of transgender inclusion voicing their opinions.

According to USA Today, the WNBA's statement also addressed the online harassment directed at players and condemned efforts to use these discussions to marginalize others. The league currently lacks a publicly available policy on transgender or intersex athlete eligibility. The 2026 collective bargaining agreement specifies that only women may play in the WNBA but does not define the term.

The league's commissioner, Cathy Engelbert, has communicated to teams that the WNBA will approach the topic thoughtfully and in alignment with its values. The league's eligibility rules are collectively bargained, unlike some other leagues. ABC News reported that two former NBA players have declared for the WNBA Draft, highlighting the ambiguity in the current eligibility criteria.

The debate continues as the WNBA navigates this complex issue, with no transgender women currently playing in the league. The discussions are set to continue, with the league committed to preserving the integrity of the game while ensuring fair competition.