Architect Defends Obstructed Seats At Bills' Stadium

The architect behind the new Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills, Jonathan Mallie, has defended the design choices that have led to obstructed views for some seats. According to Mallie, the obstructions are not a design flaw but a result of efforts to bring the upper deck closer to the field. He explained that the stadium, built by the architectural firm Populous, aimed to create a more intimate and loud atmosphere by stacking tiers and placing fans closer to the action.

Many of the obstructions, such as handrails and glass barriers, are safety measures. About 500 seats in the 61,000-seat venue have been subject to complaints about obstructed views. Mallie told the Buffalo News, "You will find some level of obstruction in every stadium in the world."

The Bills have addressed fan concerns, stating they are working on refining details before the home opener on Thursday, September 17. Pete Guelli, president of business operations for the Bills, mentioned that fans were informed of any obstructions before purchasing their seats and encouraged to visit the New Stadium Experience Center to view their seats virtually.

Despite the criticism, the team has only received complaints from less than 1% of season ticket holders. The obstructed seats, mostly located in the 400 level, will not be sold for football games. The stadium, which cost $2.2 billion, is the smallest in the NFL with a seating capacity of 60,108. Mallie emphasized that the design aimed to alleviate congestion and provide 360-degree views from the concourse, a feature not present in the old Highmark Stadium.