Army Gives Head Coach New Contract

The Army Black Knights have secured the future of their football program by extending the contract of head coach Jeff Monken. The 59-year-old coach has signed a new five-year deal, ensuring his leadership through the 2030 season. Monken, who has been with Army for 12 years, boasts a record of 89-63, making him the second-winningest coach in the academy's history, trailing only Red Blaik.

Under Monken's guidance, Army has seen a remarkable turnaround, achieving consistent success and revitalizing a program that had struggled in the past. Before Monken's arrival, the previous five coaches left with losing records. His tenure includes a historic 12-2 season in 2024, during which Army won the American Athletic Conference championship by defeating Tulane. The team also made seven bowl appearances in the last decade.

Monken's new contract comes at a time when Army is investing heavily in its football program, including a $170 million renovation project for Michie Stadium. The coach's success against rivals Navy and Air Force, with six wins in the last 10 meetings against Navy, has further solidified his reputation.

Before joining Army, Monken was the head coach at Georgia Southern, where he achieved a 38-16 record and led the team through its transition from FCS to FBS football. As Army prepares to open its 2026 season against Bryant on September 5, Monken's leadership and strategic acumen continue to be pivotal for the Black Knights.