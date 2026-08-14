Army Grounds Apache Helicopters After Fatal Crash

The U.S. Army has temporarily grounded all Apache helicopter flights following a fatal crash north of Austin, Texas, last week. The incident involved an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter from Fort Hood, which crashed in a field in Salado during a maintenance test flight on Wednesday (August 12). The crash resulted in the deaths of two crew members, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey, 34, and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead, 25, both from Texas.

According to the Army, the helicopter "experienced a mishap" during the flight. The Bell County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the crash did not damage any buildings or structures, but it did spark a wildfire that was still burning out of control shortly after the incident. The Army has launched a safety investigation led by the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center to determine the cause of the crash.

Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, expressed condolences, stating, "Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the families of the Soldiers we lost." He emphasized that the Army is providing support to the affected families and soldiers.

The grounding of Apache flights is a precautionary measure as the Army seeks to understand the root cause of the accident. Recent data indicates that Apaches have experienced a higher number of mishaps compared to other helicopters in the Army's inventory. The Army's decision to stand down Apache flights underscores its commitment to safety and preventing future incidents.

The Apache helicopter has been a staple of the U.S. Army for over 40 years, known for its combat capabilities and versatility. As the investigation continues, the Army aims to ensure the safety of its personnel and equipment before resuming Apache operations.