Max Muncy Sets Dodger Stadium Home Run Record

Max Muncy became the all-time leader in home runs at Dodger Stadium on Thursday night (August 13) with a pinch-hit three-run homer against the Milwaukee Brewers. This marked Muncy's 131st home run at the iconic ballpark, surpassing Eric Karros, who previously held the record. Karros, now a TV analyst, was on the call when Muncy hit the historic home run, which was his first pinch-hit homer since 2018.

The home run gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-2 lead in the sixth inning, but the team ultimately lost 5-4 after closer Edwin Diaz blew another save. Diaz, who has struggled recently, allowed four consecutive one-out singles in the ninth inning, leading to the Brewers' comeback victory. The loss ended the Dodgers' three-game winning streak and left them two games behind the National League Central-leading Brewers.

Muncy's record-setting home run traveled 426 feet to center field, solidifying his place in Dodger Stadium history. Despite the loss, Muncy's achievement was a highlight for the Dodgers, who have been battling for the top spot in the National League West.

Looking ahead, the Dodgers will face the Brewers again on Friday, with World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto scheduled to pitch against Robert Gasser.