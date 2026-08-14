NFL Preseason Week One Continues Tonight

The first full week of the NFL preseason continues tonight (Friday, August 14) with three games. At 7 p.m. ET, the Atlanta Falcons will host the Denver Broncos, marking Tua Tagovailoa's debut with the Falcons. Meanwhile, Geno Smith will begin his second stint with the New York Jets as they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Meadowlands. The Washington Commanders will also be in action, hosting the Miami Dolphins.

Tagovailoa, who recently joined the Falcons, is expected to start and will have a full complement of offensive weapons, including Bijan Robinson and Drake London. However, his competition for the starting quarterback role, Michael Penix Jr, is sidelined due to an ACL injury. Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton plans to give his starters some early snaps, but star QB Bo Nix will sit out due to an ankle injury.

In New York, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has declared that "everyone's playing" tonight, which means Smith will lead the offense with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson supporting him. Glenn plans to have his veterans play 25-30 snaps.

The Miami Dolphins will showcase new quarterback Malik Willis, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal in the offseason. The Commanders will start Marcus Mariota in place of Jayden Daniels, who is not expected to play.

Seven more games are scheduled for tomorrow to wrap up Week One of the NFL preseason. For more details on tonight's matchups, visit Covers.com.