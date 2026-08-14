Niners Cornerback Out With Groin Injury

By iHeartRadio

August 14, 2026

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans - NFL 2025
Photo: Tim Warner / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are facing another setback as cornerback Nate Hobbs sustained a groin injury during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans this week. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on Thursday (August 13) that Hobbs will be sidelined for several weeks. This absence will extend through the remainder of the preseason, potentially impacting Hobbs' chances to secure a spot in the 49ers' secondary for the upcoming season.

Hobbs, 27, joined the 49ers this offseason after being released by the Green Bay Packers, where he struggled with knee injuries. During his time with the Packers, Hobbs played in 11 games, recording 27 tackles and two passes defensed. The 49ers have been working to strengthen their cornerback lineup, and Hobbs was expected to be a key part of that effort.

The injury comes as the 49ers also deal with other setbacks in their roster. Cornerback Jack Jones suffered a hand injury during the preseason opener against the Titans, further thinning the team's depth at the position. With both Hobbs and Jones out, rookies like Ephesians Prysock and second-year player Jakob Robinson are expected to see increased playing time.

Shanahan did not provide a specific timeline for Hobbs' return, leaving his availability for Week One uncertain. The 49ers recently re-signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple to bolster their defensive backfield amid these injuries.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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