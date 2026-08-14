Rays, Padres To Put Win Streaks On Line

By iHeartRadio

August 14, 2026

Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres
Photo: Orlando Ramirez / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres are both on impressive winning streaks as they head into their respective games today (Friday, August 14). The Rays, leaders of the AL East, are riding a nine-game winning streak and will face the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field. Tampa Bay boasts the best record in Major League Baseball at 74-46, thanks in part to standout performances from players like Junior Caminero, who has hit 35 home runs and driven in 77 runs this season. Despite being last in the division, the Orioles are only two games out of a wild card spot and will look to challenge the Rays with the help of Pete Alonso and Gunnar Henderson.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres aim for a sixth consecutive win as they begin a series against the Cleveland Guardians. The Padres have been gaining momentum, with Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill recently contributing to their success with home runs in a comeback win over the Miami Marlins.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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