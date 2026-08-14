Saints Rookie Nursing Hamstring Injury

New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is sidelined indefinitely due to a hamstring injury. The injury forced the eighth overall draft pick to leave practice earlier this week. Head coach Kellen Moore confirmed the injury, stating that it is not related to Tyson's previous hamstring issues from his college days at Arizona State.

Tyson, who turned 22 on Wednesday, has a history of hamstring problems, which affected his final college season. Despite these challenges, he was a standout player at Arizona State, amassing 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns in 24 games. His college career also included a major knee injury during his time at Colorado, leading to a redshirt year in 2023.

Coach Moore emphasized that the current injury was due to an awkward play and could have happened to anyone. However, he did not rule out the possibility of Tyson missing the first week of the NFL season. Moore said, "We'll get more information and we'll probably have a better idea tomorrow."

The Saints are closely monitoring Tyson's condition as they prepare for the upcoming season. As the team gathers more information, they hope for a swift recovery for their promising rookie.