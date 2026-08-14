The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced plans to honor franchise legend Kevin Garnett by retiring his number 21 jersey. This significant event will take place after their game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday (February 28). The Celtics, where Garnett also played, retired his jersey in 2022. Garnett, a 15-time All-Star, is celebrated as the Timberwolves' all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals, assists, and blocks.

Garnett's jersey retirement comes as he re-engages with the Timberwolves in a new role. Under the ownership of Mark Lore and Alex Rodriguez, Garnett has returned to the franchise as a team ambassador. This role marks a renewed relationship with the team he significantly impacted during his playing career.

The Timberwolves' decision to retire Garnett's jersey reflects his lasting influence on the franchise and the sport. Garnett's contributions to basketball have earned him a place in the Hall of Fame, and his legacy continues to inspire both fans and players.