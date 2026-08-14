Tyson Shrinks Beef Network Amid Cattle Shortage

Tyson Foods, the largest meatpacker in the United States, is scaling back its beef operations due to a significant drop in cattle supplies, which have reached a 75-year low. The company announced plans to close its beef processing plants in Joslin, Illinois, and Utah, and is seeking to sell another facility in Pasco, Washington. Tyson aims to shift production to larger plants in states like Texas to consolidate operations.

The supply crunch has severely impacted Tyson's financial outlook. The company expects its beef segment to incur losses of up to $650 million this fiscal year. According to a report by Reuters, the tight cattle supply has driven up costs, contributing to these losses. Tyson's decision to restructure its beef operations reflects a broader trend in the industry, as companies face rising costs and dwindling cattle numbers.

The closures will affect thousands of workers and reduce Tyson's daily slaughter capacity by approximately 10,000 heads of cattle, as reported by Transport Topics. The USDA's latest cattle count indicates that the domestic cattle herd remains near its lowest level in five decades, leading to higher prices for consumers. Grocery beef prices are currently over nine percent higher than they were a year ago.

In response to the ongoing challenges, Tyson plans to focus on its more efficient facilities in Nebraska, Kansas, and Texas. The company has also cut its annual profit outlook, anticipating deeper operating losses in its beef segment. The Wall Street Journal reports that the company hopes to improve its margin profile by better utilizing higher-end facilities.

Looking ahead, Tyson and other meatpackers are navigating increased antitrust scrutiny amid rising consumer prices. The USDA's plan to resume live cattle imports from Mexico later this month may offer some relief to the industry, but significant growth in cattle supplies will take time.