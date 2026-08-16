Five Dead After Indiana Flooding

Severe flooding in Indiana has claimed the lives of at least five people as historic rainfall caused streams and rivers to overflow on Friday (August 14). Governor Mike Braun requested and received a presidential emergency declaration from President Donald Trump, allowing for federal assistance to aid in response efforts. The flooding has led to hundreds of evacuations in Indianapolis and surrounding areas, including the suburb of Carmel, where residents of an assisted-living facility were among those evacuated.

According to IndyStar, the White River is expected to crest at 21.1 feet, posing further risks to areas south of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has identified at-risk areas along the White River, urging residents to heed warnings and evacuate if necessary. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett declared a local disaster emergency, emphasizing the need for residents to have evacuation plans.

The flooding has caused significant damage across the state, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating relief efforts. Yahoo News reports that the declaration allows FEMA to cover 75% of eligible emergency response costs. The declaration includes assistance for numerous counties, including Marion, Hamilton, and Delaware.

Efforts to manage the crisis include the use of sandbags and emergency shelters. In Rocky Ripple, residents have banded together to reinforce levees with sandbags. The Red Cross is operating shelters, and additional facilities have been opened for those with pets.

The flooding has also led to reports of scams, with individuals posing as FEMA responders. Residents are advised to verify credentials and report suspicious activity to authorities. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has warned against such scams, urging caution.

As the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of the flooding, officials are monitoring water levels and urging residents to stay informed through local updates.