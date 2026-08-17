7 Dead After Indiana Flooding

Officials in Indiana have confirmed that at least seven people have died following severe storms that caused flash flooding across the state. The flooding, which began last week, led to a record amount of rainfall, causing streams and rivers to overflow. The victims range in age from four to 86 years old.

Governor Mike Braun requested a presidential emergency declaration to access federal resources, which President Donald Trump has granted. Governor Braun expressed gratitude for the federal assistance, stating, "I’m grateful to President Trump for his commitment to getting Hoosiers the federal assistance we need as we continue responding and recovering." The White River in Indianapolis reached its highest level since 1913, causing significant flooding in Hamilton County, where over 500 residential units were affected.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency workers using boats to evacuate residents from flooded homes. In Hamilton County alone, 40 residents were forced to evacuate, and in Noblesville, 170 residents were evacuated over the past 72 hours. The Indiana State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) confirmed the storm-related deaths, which include a four-year-old boy in Jennings County and a 19-year-old man in Delaware County.

Governor Braun has mobilized state and local resources, declared a Statewide Disaster Emergency, and deployed the Indiana National Guard. The severe weather has also left at least 150,000 customers without power. Authorities continue to warn residents to avoid flooded areas and take precautions as the situation remains dangerous.

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