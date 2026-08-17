Aaron Donald Has Second Workout For Rams

Aaron Donald could be nearing a return to the NFL after participating in a second workout with the Los Angeles Rams. The 35-year-old defensive tackle, who retired after the 2023 season, had a "tryout" on Saturday (August 15) while the Rams prepared for their preseason opener. Rams coach Sean McVay stated there is no set timeline for Donald's decision on whether to end his two-year retirement.

According to the Los Angeles Times, McVay expressed hope for a resolution soon but emphasized respecting Donald's decision-making process. "I’m hopeful that it will be sooner than later, but I also want to respect when he does feel like that clarity will come," McVay said. The Rams have recently acquired two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, which could influence Donald's decision.

The Rams' roster must be finalized in two weeks, and Donald's potential return could impact roster decisions and player contracts. The Rams are favored to win Super Bowl LXI, which could further entice Donald to rejoin the team.

Despite the anticipation, Yahoo Sports reports that Donald has yet to make a public decision. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio noted that Donald's decision timeline has shifted, leaving uncertainty about his return.

McVay has maintained open communication with Donald, acknowledging his right to decide on his terms. The Rams will continue to prepare for the season, with their final preseason game against the Chargers on August 27. McVay remains optimistic about the team's current roster, stating, "I feel great about our football team as it currently stands, and I know he'll add value if he decides to come."