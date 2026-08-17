Bears Owner Identifies Indiana Stadium Site

Chicago Bears owner George McCaskey announced over the weekend that the team is focusing on building a new stadium in Indiana, specifically at the Lost Marsh Golf Course in Hammond. McCaskey, speaking during the Bears' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday (August 15), stated that they are also evaluating the nearby Wolf Lake terminal area as a potential site. The process, described as deliberate and time-consuming, is part of the team's due diligence efforts.

The decision to consider Indiana for the Bears' new home comes amid ongoing discussions about stadium options, with Hammond and Arlington Heights, Illinois, being the primary contenders. McCaskey emphasized that the team's focus is on Hammond, where they are advancing their efforts and devoting most of their resources. Despite the potential move, McCaskey assured fans that the team would retain the "Chicago Bears" name.

The potential relocation has sparked mixed reactions among fans and stakeholders. Some, like THE ATHLETIC’s Jon Greenberg, noted that many fans would prefer the Bears to remain in Chicago. However, Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren argued that the move could enhance the gameday experience by allowing the team to host world-class events, including the Super Bowl and World Cup.

Indiana has offered to fund up to half of the stadium's cost through taxes on hotels, restaurants, and stadium event tickets, along with increased tax revenues from the project. While some local leaders have voiced opposition to the tax plan, McCaskey remains confident in the project's financial viability.

As the Bears continue their efforts in Hammond, they urge fans to be patient as the process unfolds. The team aims to provide clarity and updates as they progress towards finalizing their decision.